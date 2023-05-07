Government chooses a way to save Post Office, but sceptics have doubts

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data
Postal logistics company has been in provisional liquidation since this February
The department of communications & digital technologies, with the assistance of senior counsel, has looked at options to avert the final liquidation of the SA Post Office (Sapo) and decided on a preferred one.
The Post Office was placed in provisional liquidation by the high court in Pretoria in February on application by creditor Bay City Trading 47, which was owed rent. This debt has since been paid. The return date for the provisional liquidation is June 1.
The department’s deputy minister, Philemon Mapulane, said in a question-and-answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday the buy-in of creditors will be needed for the selected option as they should not be worse off. The deputy minister would not give details of the preferred option.
“The ministry, together with [the Post Office], has engaged with various stakeholders including National Treasury in considering various options to save the entity from liquidation. The services of senior counsel have been sourced to provide advice and guidance on the optimal option in dealing with these matters. The plan is to get these matters resolved before the June 1 final court date so that the entity can operate as a going concern.”
The cabinet “is also engaged in the matter. Recently there was a briefing to cabinet on what needs to be done legally to save the organisation from provisional liquidation.”
Mapulane gave the assurance that despite the provisional liquidation order, the entity continues to be operational.
The Post Office “has assured the department that while the optimal response to avoid liquidation is being worked on there are ongoing, regular engagements between Sapo and the liquidator to discuss a number of options to ensure that Sapo’s provision of essential services is not negatively affected.”
He said once the provisional liquidation is out of the way Sapo can start its “Post Office for Tomorrow” strategy to turn the entity around. It will start reopening branches it was forced to close. The anchors for this strategy, he said, is for the Post Office to be the leading logistics provider and business hub, to have partnerships with operators in the market, to become an e-commerce hub, and to be the leading authentication authority. Mapulane was confident that if properly implemented, the strategy can save the Post Office, but sceptics doubt this can be achieved.
It is heavily burdened by salary expenditure. The model is unsustainable. You cannot have a business whose sole existence is to pay salaries
The Post Office posted a R2.18bn loss in the year to end-March 2022, when its liabilities exceeded its assets by R4.08bn. It owes R769m to the employees’ retirement fund, R928m to the SA Revenue Service and considerable amounts to landlords. The entity has lost money every year since 2013, and received a R2.4bn bailout from the Treasury in the February budget to settle some of its historical debt and implement its turnaround plan.
The Post Office plans to cut thousands of jobs. Mapulane said its salary bill is unsustainable. Salaries constitute more than 60% of its operational expenses. Income in the past financial year of R3bn was not enough to cover the salary bill of R3.6bn.
“It is heavily burdened by salary expenditure. The model is unsustainable. You cannot have a business whose sole existence is to pay salaries,” he said.
Mapulane was also asked about the SABC. He said a proposed bill on the SABC will deal with its methods of debt collection. The broadcaster is owed billions in unpaid licence fees.
He said it was decided to outsource TV licence operations to a supplier with the required technology and infrastructure until a funding model for the SABC is established. This decision was taken in view of the expensive set-up and annual costs for the SABC itself to invest in this technology.
“The current TV licence regime is not a viable option for funding the SABC,” he said. The proposed bill will also deal with funding of the entity, including a household levy.
Government chooses a way to save Post Office, but sceptics have doubts
