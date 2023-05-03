Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
The SA Reserve Bank has upgraded the South African currency, unveiling new features — including advanced security measures that will help put a stop counterfeiting. Business Day TV unpacked these features and the importance of this upgrade with the Bank’s deputy governor, Kuben Naidoo.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA Reserve Bank unveils fresh look for local currency
Business Day TV spoke the Bank’s deputy governor, Kuben Naidoo
