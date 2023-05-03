National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA Reserve Bank unveils fresh look for local currency

Business Day TV spoke the Bank’s deputy governor, Kuben Naidoo

03 May 2023 - 20:40
The Financial Intelligence Centre has directed accountable institutions to conduct competence and integrity screening on current and prospective staff in a bid to fight money laundering. Picture: 123RF
The Financial Intelligence Centre has directed accountable institutions to conduct competence and integrity screening on current and prospective staff in a bid to fight money laundering. Picture: 123RF

The SA Reserve Bank has upgraded the South African currency, unveiling new features — including advanced security measures that will help put a stop counterfeiting. Business Day TV unpacked these features and the importance of this upgrade with the Bank’s deputy governor, Kuben Naidoo.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid banking sector jitters and looming Fed rate hike

Demise of US lender First Republic adds to the tension ahead of Fed's interest rate decision
Markets
1 day ago

SA’s new banknotes play home to families of the big five

The upgrade to the notes and coins, the first since 2018, will celebrate age diversity
National
22 hours ago

Reserve Bank highlights effect of regulated prices on inflation

Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian aircraft of sanctioned firm in stealth ...
National
2.
Western Cape concerned about high rejection rate ...
National
3.
Former Eskom COO returns to spearhead crucial ...
National
4.
National Assembly finds Zwane guilty of ethics ...
National
5.
Komati should not have been shut, says Mantashe
National

Related Articles

SA’s new banknotes play home to families of the big five

National

WATCH: Reserve Bank unveils new features for the rand

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.