WATCH: Reserve Bank unveils new features for the rand

Business Day TV spoke to deputy finance minister David Masondo to discuss the local currency’s new look

03 May 2023 - 20:29
The local currency is getting a new look, that’s as the SA Reserve Bank unveiled new designs and beefed-up security features. Business Day TV caught up with the deputy finance minister, David Masondo, to discuss the significance of the move, especially in a country that has lost trust in a number of economic areas.

