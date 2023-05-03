Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
The local currency is getting a new look, that’s as the SA Reserve Bank unveiled new designs and beefed-up security features. Business Day TV caught up with the deputy finance minister, David Masondo, to discuss the significance of the move, especially in a country that has lost trust in a number of economic areas.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Reserve Bank unveils new features for the rand
Business Day TV spoke to deputy finance minister David Masondo to discuss the local currency’s new look
