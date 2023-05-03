Storm over ‘missing’ garbage trucks in Ekurhuleni angers EFF

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Of the 6,329 e-visas rejected, well over half were rejected because they simply were not attended to in time
The murder charge faced by Thabo Bester, his lover Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused has been withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Police suspect the former leader’s vaccination record was forged so he could gain entry to the US
Premier League encounter ends in a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium
Once a ‘laggard’, the Japanese automaker is now fully committed to electrification under new leadership
The EFF caucus in Ekurhuleni is demanding answers over the alleged theft of waste compactor trucks which could save the city hundreds of millions of rand if recovered.
This comes just when the municipality is faced with a string of unpaid invoices — totalling more than R200m — from service providers, which risks affecting the provision of services to the metro’s 3.7-million residents.
This was revealed by EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga, who serves as political head for the finance portfolio on executive mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s mayoral committee, during a media briefing in Germiston on Wednesday.
As part of its power-sharing deal with the ANC and other political parties making up the “people’s government”, the EFF holds five crucial portfolios on the mayoral committee: finance (Dunga), water, sanitation and energy (Leshaka Manamela), community services (Bridget Thusi), infrastructure services (Kgopelo Hollo) and environment and waste management (Eunice Matloga). The five politicians were appointed to the mayoral cabinet on April 6.
The local government elections in 2021 produced no clear winner in Gauteng’s three metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. As a result, the municipalities are run by coalitions.
On Wednesday, Dunga said the red berets’ thorough assessment of the state of the city identified “pressing issues” requiring urgent attention.
Dunga said according to Ekurhuleni’s asset register there were 103 waste compactor trucks in the city, but only 32 could be accounted for. The trucks are crucial to the metro’s ability to collect waste consistently and keep the city clean, the EFF provincial leader said.
In September 2022, former mayor Tania Campbell blamed the shortage of garbage trucks for the heaps of rubbish left uncollected for days in the metro’s suburbs and townships.
Of the metro’s budget of R51.2bn for the 2022/23 financial year, more than half of the annual operating budget of about R600m was meant to go to refuse removal efforts.
The public protector was scathing about Ekurhuleni’s conduct in 2021, saying the city contravened the constitution after failing to collect refuse for three weeks in Kempton Park.
Dunga said because only 32 garbage trucks had been accounted for , the EFF “firmly believes the [rest] have been stolen”. If the trucks could be found, they would help the metro save R363m it spends annually on 46 waste collection service providers, he said.
“The acting HOD [head of department] Phakamile Mbengashe is refusing for us to do a thorough inspection of the 32 trucks they say exist. Potentially, it could be that these 46 contractors are actually not owning those trucks, we could find that the trucks of the city are used by these contractors and that we are being charged for [services rendered],” Dunga said.
“We are obsessed with the 103 trucks — they are in the asset register of the city [and] can’t be accounted for. We want to find those trucks to save the metro R363m.”
The Ekurhuleni council, said Dunga, took a decision earlier this year to buy an additional 12 garbage trucks but “there is no appetite from officials to come forth and say these are the trucks that have been bought”.
“We cannot keep quiet as the EFF when we are exposed to such things. We are going to open a [police] case on what we perceive as dire theft of the metro assets, if they [garbage trucks] can’t be allocated by Thursday,” the finance MMC said.
Regarding the bill of more than R200m in unpaid invoices, Dunga said some of the affected service providers were approaching the courts and the city’s assets are “being attached”, adding: “Some of these non-payments are because of officials soliciting bribes to [release the funds].
“We won’t tiptoe around corrupt officials. We are committed to a clean and corrupt-free government ... We will ruthlessly deal with corruption [because a] responsible government must rid itself of corruption at all times,” Dunga said.
When contacted for comment, Mbengashe said a statement would be released on Thursday as the city is still “studying the contents of the [EFF] press briefing”.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Storm over ‘missing’ garbage trucks in Ekurhuleni angers EFF
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The EFF caucus in Ekurhuleni is demanding answers over the alleged theft of waste compactor trucks which could save the city hundreds of millions of rand if recovered.
This comes just when the municipality is faced with a string of unpaid invoices — totalling more than R200m — from service providers, which risks affecting the provision of services to the metro’s 3.7-million residents.
This was revealed by EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga, who serves as political head for the finance portfolio on executive mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s mayoral committee, during a media briefing in Germiston on Wednesday.
As part of its power-sharing deal with the ANC and other political parties making up the “people’s government”, the EFF holds five crucial portfolios on the mayoral committee: finance (Dunga), water, sanitation and energy (Leshaka Manamela), community services (Bridget Thusi), infrastructure services (Kgopelo Hollo) and environment and waste management (Eunice Matloga). The five politicians were appointed to the mayoral cabinet on April 6.
The local government elections in 2021 produced no clear winner in Gauteng’s three metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. As a result, the municipalities are run by coalitions.
On Wednesday, Dunga said the red berets’ thorough assessment of the state of the city identified “pressing issues” requiring urgent attention.
Dunga said according to Ekurhuleni’s asset register there were 103 waste compactor trucks in the city, but only 32 could be accounted for. The trucks are crucial to the metro’s ability to collect waste consistently and keep the city clean, the EFF provincial leader said.
In September 2022, former mayor Tania Campbell blamed the shortage of garbage trucks for the heaps of rubbish left uncollected for days in the metro’s suburbs and townships.
Of the metro’s budget of R51.2bn for the 2022/23 financial year, more than half of the annual operating budget of about R600m was meant to go to refuse removal efforts.
The public protector was scathing about Ekurhuleni’s conduct in 2021, saying the city contravened the constitution after failing to collect refuse for three weeks in Kempton Park.
Dunga said because only 32 garbage trucks had been accounted for , the EFF “firmly believes the [rest] have been stolen”. If the trucks could be found, they would help the metro save R363m it spends annually on 46 waste collection service providers, he said.
“The acting HOD [head of department] Phakamile Mbengashe is refusing for us to do a thorough inspection of the 32 trucks they say exist. Potentially, it could be that these 46 contractors are actually not owning those trucks, we could find that the trucks of the city are used by these contractors and that we are being charged for [services rendered],” Dunga said.
“We are obsessed with the 103 trucks — they are in the asset register of the city [and] can’t be accounted for. We want to find those trucks to save the metro R363m.”
The Ekurhuleni council, said Dunga, took a decision earlier this year to buy an additional 12 garbage trucks but “there is no appetite from officials to come forth and say these are the trucks that have been bought”.
“We cannot keep quiet as the EFF when we are exposed to such things. We are going to open a [police] case on what we perceive as dire theft of the metro assets, if they [garbage trucks] can’t be allocated by Thursday,” the finance MMC said.
Regarding the bill of more than R200m in unpaid invoices, Dunga said some of the affected service providers were approaching the courts and the city’s assets are “being attached”, adding: “Some of these non-payments are because of officials soliciting bribes to [release the funds].
“We won’t tiptoe around corrupt officials. We are committed to a clean and corrupt-free government ... We will ruthlessly deal with corruption [because a] responsible government must rid itself of corruption at all times,” Dunga said.
When contacted for comment, Mbengashe said a statement would be released on Thursday as the city is still “studying the contents of the [EFF] press briefing”.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Service delivery tops agenda in Ekurhuleni mayor’s address
AIC councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana elected new Ekurhuleni mayor
No new Joburg mayor just yet after council delays election
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Former mayor Mzwandile Masina resigns as ANC Ekurhuleni councillor
Mzwandile Masina blamed after failure to retake metros, says Gauteng ANC
ActionSA pulls out of Ekurhuleni’s DA-led coalition
Zille says DA was shocked when EFF vote returned Tania Campbell as mayor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.