National

Murder charge dropped against all accused in Thabo Bester case

03 May 2023 - 18:50
Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, May 3 2023. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, May 3 2023. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

The murder charge faced by Thabo Bester and his co-accused, including Dr Nandipha Magudumana, has been withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

On Wednesday,  co-accused Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buty Masemola, Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court for their alleged roles in Bester’s audacious May 22 escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre.

The group was initially charged with murder after it was discovered that the charred body found in Bester’s prison cell was that of Katlego Junior Mpholo.

His body was used to orchestrate what is believed to have been one of the most elaborate prison escapes in SA history. Bester, with the help of prison officials, allegedly faked his death using Mpholo’s body. He apparently set it alight before his escape on May 3.

Bester and his girlfriend, Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania last month after authorities confirmed that the body in the cell was not that of Bester.

Katlego Junior Mpholo, whose body was used to conceal Thabo Bester's escape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Katlego Junior Mpholo, whose body was used to conceal Thabo Bester's escape. Picture: SUPPLIED

Makhotsa and Jansen were arrested on Monday, joining their co-accused. They face 16 charges, including corruption, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.

The state withdrew a murder charge against Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, on April 17.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, state prosecutor Sello Matlhoko asked for the matter to be postponed to May 11 and 12 when Magudumana and her co-accused are expected to apply for bail.

TimesLIVE

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Thabo Bester living under the radar reveals a precarious state

Up-to-date records of citizens are needed if SA does not wish to slide into a fragmented premodern society
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Bester debacle exposes cabinet of last resort

Ramaphosa’s atrophied collection of ministers is a ham-fisted attempt to keep his allies on side
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
State capture accused acquitted due to ...
National
2.
National Assembly finds Zwane guilty of ethics ...
National
3.
SA considers extending diplomatic immunity for ...
National
4.
Signs are excellent for a new official language
National
5.
Eastern Cape’s poorest schools demand missing ...
National / Education

Related Articles

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Thabo Bester living under the radar reveals a precarious ...

Opinion / Columnists

Supreme Court of Appeal to hear arguments on prisoners’ computer rights

National

EDITORIAL: Guptas, Bester and the laughable price of jail escape

Opinion / Editorials

SA considers extending diplomatic immunity for visiting heads of state

National

Thabo Bester escape: temporary manager takes over Mangaung prison

National

G4S grilled in parliament over Bester escape

National

Security technician hands himself over after Bester escape, MPs told

National

MKHUSELI VIMBA: ANC’s failure to address crime and corruption widens trust ...

Opinion

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana nabbed 10km from Kenyan border

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.