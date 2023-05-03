Murder charge dropped against all accused in Thabo Bester case

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
The murder charge faced by Thabo Bester, his lover Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused has been withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The murder charge faced by Thabo Bester and his co-accused, including Dr Nandipha Magudumana, has been withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
On Wednesday, co-accused Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buty Masemola, Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court for their alleged roles in Bester’s audacious May 22 escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre.
The group was initially charged with murder after it was discovered that the charred body found in Bester’s prison cell was that of Katlego Junior Mpholo.
His body was used to orchestrate what is believed to have been one of the most elaborate prison escapes in SA history. Bester, with the help of prison officials, allegedly faked his death using Mpholo’s body. He apparently set it alight before his escape on May 3.
Bester and his girlfriend, Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania last month after authorities confirmed that the body in the cell was not that of Bester.
Makhotsa and Jansen were arrested on Monday, joining their co-accused. They face 16 charges, including corruption, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.
The state withdrew a murder charge against Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, on April 17.
During Wednesday’s court proceedings, state prosecutor Sello Matlhoko asked for the matter to be postponed to May 11 and 12 when Magudumana and her co-accused are expected to apply for bail.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Thabo Bester living under the radar reveals a precarious state
EDITORIAL: Bester debacle exposes cabinet of last resort
