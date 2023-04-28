This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

National

Postbank introduces new cardless payment for social grants

Concerns have been raised about how Postbank will deal with this new payment method

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
28 April 2023 - 14:23 Liezl Human
Earlier this year, Postbank experienced system “glitches” that meant that millions of beneficiaries weren’t able to access their grants. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
Earlier this year, Postbank experienced system “glitches” that meant that millions of beneficiaries weren’t able to access their grants. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Postbank has introduced a new cardless payment system after widespread panic over the expiry of millions of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) /Postbank Gold Cards over the next few months.

But concerns about possible “blunders” by Postbank in the new system have been raised by Western Cape social development MEC Sharna Fernandez.

On Monday, Postbank said in a statement that Sassa gold card holders would now be able to collect social grant payments from retailers such as Shoprite, Usave, Pick n Pay, and Boxer. This meant they would no longer need to go to post office branches to collect new cards once theirs expire.

Some post offices, under pressure from long queues of beneficiaries who wanted to renew expiring cards, had to send people away because they ran out of new cards, among other issues, GroundUp reported earlier this week.

The first batch of 175,000 cards expired at the end of March. In April nearly 860,000 will have expired and a further 2.8-million in May and 1.8-million in June, according to Postbank.

Postbank said in its statement that the new method will “help reduce the queues for card replacements at post office branches as there is no longer the need to collect cards to be paid”.

Sassa national spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that they were not expecting any challenges with the new cardless payment method.

He said the new method would help beneficiaries who haven’t been able to replace their cards at post office branches. “They can now go to participating retailers with just their ID document, Sassa Gold Card pin and cellphone numbers to withdraw the money,” said Letsatsi.

But Fernandez said the new cardless payment system had not been tested and might be “yet another blunder on the part of Postbank”.

She said if a communication strategy was not put in place to reach elderly people or people living in rural areas, the new payment method would be a fruitless exercise because queues outside post offices would continue.

GroundUp reported earlier this year that Postbank experienced system “glitches” that meant that millions of beneficiaries weren’t able to access their grants.

GroundUp

Beneficiaries will get their grants, Sassa assures

The Post Office was placed under provisional liquidation in February, but the SA Social Security Agency says people will receive their funds
National
1 week ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: The demise of the Post Office is no great surprise

It languished in that grey space where state ownership and pressure from rivals killed it
Opinion
1 week ago

ANN BERNSTEIN: Grants have benefits, but they don’t stimulate economic growth

They are essential for redistribution but are not able to create new economic activity
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
De Ruyter suggests corruption is behind New Largo ...
National
2.
Cape Town railway a pivotal battle for law and ...
National
3.
Businesspeople go for armoured vehicles to keep ...
National
4.
State releases request for proposals to source ...
National
5.
Minerals Council SA says bailout is not the way ...
National

Related Articles

Can fintech solve Sassa’s social grant payment crisis?

News & Fox / Digital

JUSTICE MALALA: Brace for 2024’s grant election

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Social grant recipients battle to renew cards before expiry date

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.