Irba deregisters auditor Mitesh Patel

Patel was previously found guilty of three charges related to breaching the Irba Professional Code of Conduct and the Auditing Act

24 April 2023 - 10:51 Katharine Child

The former CEO of Nkonki auditors who was funded by an associate of the Gupta family will no longer be registered as an auditor after reaching a settlement with Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba).

Mitesh Patel was previously found guilty of three charges related to breaching the Irba Professional Code of Conduct and the Auditing Act...

