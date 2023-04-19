Worse than expected inflation paves the way for a further rate hike by the Reserve Bank
The government’s allocation to Sars falls short of international standards for developing countries and undermines its ability to attract and keep critical skills and invest in technology, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says.
The commissioner, who briefed parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday on the tax authority’s annual performance plan, has always said that budgetary allocation to Sars is an investment, the return on which is higher tax revenue collected...
Sars lacks funds for key skills and technology, says Kieswetter
Tax commissioner says government allocation falls short of standards for developing countries
