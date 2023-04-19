National

Sars lacks funds for key skills and technology, says Kieswetter

Tax commissioner says government allocation falls short of standards for developing countries

BL Premium
19 April 2023 - 17:50 Linda Ensor

The government’s allocation to Sars falls short of international standards for developing countries and undermines its ability to attract and keep critical skills and invest in technology, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says.

The commissioner, who briefed parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday on the tax authority’s annual performance plan, has always said that budgetary allocation to Sars is an investment, the return on which is higher tax revenue collected...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.