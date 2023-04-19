The MSCI all-world index fell 0.2%, owing to a broad-based decline in equities around the world
Justice for financial crimes must be seen to be done
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to present proposals to the cabinet on Wednesday
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
The company recently lowered prices in Europe, Israel and Singapore, expanding a discount drive it started in China in January
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Clashes between the army and a paramilitary group continue, hindering attempts to negotiate a truce and raising fears of a civil war
Expect fireworks from Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, says Manchester City coach
The collective descent into the abyss of entertainment-as-reality has been exhausting
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Wednesday expected to present cabinet with a list of plans to end load-shedding, including proposals to extend the life of Eskom’s coal-fired plants and to revise the targets set out in the government’s energy action plan.
Ramokgopa’s proposals “include a relook at the shutdown schedule”, his spokesperson, Nombulelo Nyathela said. ..
Cabinet set to consider plans to extend life of Eskom plants
