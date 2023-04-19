National

Cabinet set to consider plans to extend life of Eskom plants

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to present proposals to the cabinet on Wednesday

19 April 2023 - 12:00 Thando Maeko

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Wednesday expected to present cabinet with a list of plans to end load-shedding, including proposals to extend the life of Eskom’s coal-fired plants and to revise the targets set out in the government’s energy action plan. 

Ramokgopa’s proposals “include a relook at the shutdown schedule”, his spokesperson, Nombulelo Nyathela said. ..

