National

Nepotism claims against Stellenbosch University VC to be investigated

The university council decided to establish a three-person committee to investigate the claims and write a thorough report

18 April 2023 - 10:57 Tanya Farber
Wim de Villiers. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH
Wim de Villiers. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH

Wim de Villiers, the rector and vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University, will have to wait longer to find out his fate in the wake of a nepotism scandal that has rocked the institution. 

The council of the institution met on Monday to consider a vote of no confidence in De Villiers, but instead a decision was postponed and it was decided that a three-person committee would be established to write a thorough report. 

One of the three will be an independent legal professional. 

This follows the discovery that the vice-chancellor made special places available — using his discretionary powers — for two close relatives in the highly sought-after medical degree for which there are about 12,000 applicants and only about 300 places. 

The committee will investigate the facts underlying the motion, including allegations of nepotism and a possible breach of rules in relation to rector’s discretionary placements (RDP) and placements of relatives of the rector and vice-chancellor. 

“The allegations of nepotism are grave,” said Dr Nicky Newton-King, deputy chair of the council of Stellenbosch University, “and council recognises the impact this issue has had on Stellenbosch University stakeholders”. 

She said once the council has the report, it will “evaluate and consider the motion brought by Dr [Leon] Schreiber” and that the council recognises the importance of addressing it as a “matter of urgency”. Schreiber, a council member, tabled the vote of no confidence.

The motion would be addressed in a manner that was fair to both the institution and De Villiers, she said. 

The council also decided that the concept of the rector’s discretionary placement should be reviewed. 

Schreiber said: “This investigation ... must also probe whether there are additional instances of nepotism that we do not even know about.”  

He added: “It is of the utmost importance that this investigation is carried out independently and without fear or favour. Without absolute independence, it will become a cover-up rather than an investigation.”   

The scandal has split sentiment among senior members of staff. Schreiber was attacked by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, a Stellenbosch University staff member, on Twitter, with Madonsela claiming Schreiber’s motion of no confidence was a political rather than ethical move. 

She tweeted: “'The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel it’s warmth' is an African proverb that seems apposite for the situation at SU right now thus requiring healing dialogue with those that seem alienated as colleague Leon Schreiber appears to be.” 

TimesLIVE

English-only policy at Stellenbosch University’s welcome week infringed rights

The DA was approached by Afrikaans students who said they were ‘threatened with disciplinary action’ if they spoke their mother tongue in residences
National
1 month ago

Excellence in science, technology and innovation for Africa

New developments all over the continent suggest that reports of the demise of the ‘Africa rising’ narrative may have been premature
Opinion
1 year ago

Stellenbosch University to honour Thabo Makgoba, Patrice Motsepe and Max du Preez

SU described Motsepe as a ‘trailblazer for responsible corporate citizenship and a business entrepreneur’
National
5 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak’ ...
National
2.
Civil society heads to Constitutional Court over ...
National
3.
EXPLAINER: Timeline of the Zimbabwe exemption ...
National
4.
DA will support Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad’s ...
National
5.
Derek Hanekom appointed interim SAA chair
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.