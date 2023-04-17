National

National Orders for Kolisi, Ellis, Vundla and Chapman

The Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie ‘Generations’, Banyana Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured

17 April 2023 - 11:03 Unathi Nkanjeni
Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis trophy in Tokyo after SA beat England 32-12 in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES/JUAN JOSE GASPARINI
Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis trophy in Tokyo after SA beat England 32-12 in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES/JUAN JOSE GASPARINI

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, creator of multi-award-winning soapie Generations Mfundi Vundla, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and US songwriter and singer Tracy Chapman are among the recipients who will have National Orders bestowed on them by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The National Orders are SA’s highest awards presented to individuals by the president in recognition of their contribution to the country.

The presidency’s director-general, Phindile Baleni, said the National Orders are expected to be bestowed on April 28.

“National Orders are the highest awards that our country bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

“The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a nonracial, nonsexist, democratic and prosperous SA as envisaged in our constitution,” Baleni said.

Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

The Order of Ikhamanga in gold will be bestowed on Kolisi and Ellis for their inspirational leadership and contribution to sports. 

“Ellis’ sustained excellence provides encouragement to women to excel in their respective fields of endeavour,” said the presidency.

“Kolisi is a trailblazer in democratic SA by being the first black person to captain the Springboks to World Cup glory.”

The Order of Ikhamanga in silver will be bestowed on Vundla for his sterling work in the television and film industry in SA.

“His body of work in the field of arts is indisputable proof of the value of consistency.” 

The presidency said Chapman is being recognised with the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in silver, “for her contribution to the fight for freedom by participating in efforts to free Nelson Mandela and raising awareness of human rights violations globally”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak’ ...
National
2.
EXPLAINER: Timeline of the Zimbabwe exemption ...
National
3.
Baptism of fire for new Eskom generation boss
National
4.
Karpowership asks for extension to appeal against ...
National
5.
SA can’t afford to ‘backtrack’ on ...
National

Related Articles

HOT radio station nominated for seven international awards

News & Insights

Are you a trailblazer in business? Enter the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman ...

Life

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ scoops top SAG award

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.