Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
While the country is on an almost inevitable path to complete ruin, the government could still avert it
Competition Commission says certain market features impede, distort or restrict competition in local sector
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While consumer price pressures have been slowly easing, the intensity of load-shedding may change that
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Fatalities rise to at least 56 amid fear of a full-blown civil war
Kaizer Chiefs rely on an own goal and yet another penalty for the win
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which investigates and prosecutes corruption, malpractice and maladministration by organs of state, has instituted more than R1.6bn in health-related civil action cases in the high court and the SIU Special Tribunal.
The total amount under litigation by the SIU is R79.2bn, SIU head Andy Mothibi said on Friday. Sixty of these cases involving R66.1bn are in the high court and 144 cases involving R13.1bn are in the Special Tribunal...
SIU litigates more than R1.6bn in health cases involving state entities
Total amount under litigation by the Special Investigating Unit is R79.2bn, says Andy Mothibi
