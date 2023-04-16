National

SIU litigates more than R1.6bn in health cases involving state entities

Total amount under litigation by the Special Investigating Unit is R79.2bn, says Andy Mothibi

16 April 2023 - 19:05 Linda Ensor

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which investigates and prosecutes corruption, malpractice and maladministration by organs of state, has instituted more than R1.6bn in health-related civil action cases in the high court and the SIU Special Tribunal.

The total amount under litigation by the SIU is R79.2bn, SIU head Andy Mothibi said on Friday. Sixty of these cases involving R66.1bn are in the high court and 144 cases involving R13.1bn are in the Special Tribunal...

