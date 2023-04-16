National

Competition watchdog issues draft steel industry inquiry terms

Competition Commission says certain market features impede, distort or restrict competition in local sector

16 April 2023 - 20:16 Michelle Gumede

The Competition Commission has published draft terms of reference for the steel industry inquiry,  saying it has reason to believe that certain of the sector’s market features impede, distort or restrict competition.         

The beleaguered steelmaking industry, linked directly with iron ore mining and the scrap metals sector, is a key strategic industry for SA generating 1.5% of GDP and accounting for 190,000 jobs...

