National

Mangaung prison dysfunctional, says Edwin Cameron

The inspecting judge for prisons was questioned on Thursday by parliament’s justice and correctional services committee

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 15:34 Linda Ensor

The escape of murderer and serial rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung maximum security prison in May last year was not an isolated event but was the culmination of the institutional degradation and dysfunction at the facility, former Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron told MPs on Thursday.

Cameron, the inspecting judge of the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS), appeared before parliament’s justice and correctional services committee which is conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Bester’s escape which was covered up as an alleged suicide by fire...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.