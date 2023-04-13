National

Eskom sees separate transmission company in operation by third quarter

Regulator’s approval and consent from lenders expected this month, chairperson Mpho Makwana says

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 15:04 Thando Maeko

Eskom’s separate transmission company is set to be operational by the third quarter of this year, according to chairperson Mpho Makwana. 

The establishment of the National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA), first announced four years ago, is expected to make it easier and more attractive for independent power generators to enter the market. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.