Security technician hands himself over after Bester escape, MPs told

12 April 2023 - 20:31 Linda Ensor

The technician who was responsible for ensuring that the recording system at the Mangaung prison was in working order failed a polygraph test and has handed himself over to the police.

The system was not operational at the time that convicted serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from the prison on the morning of May 3 2022. It came back on after the escape...

