Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
Business Day TV speaks to the energy regulator’s executive manager of electricity, Zingisa Mavuso
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Neither it nor the individual partner is to blame for the late release of the retailer’s annual financial statements, the audit firm says
Severe power cuts, interest rate hikes and sticky inflation are ‘holding the economy at ransom’
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
National Public Radio joins the BBC in objecting to the ‘state-affiliated media’ label
German 13th seed wins second match in first appearance on red dirt since his serious injury in French Open last year
Only 999 of this first-of-a-kind electric Mini are being built, with none coming to SA
The government’s decision that there would no longer be blanket exemptions for previous holders of Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP) was a policy decision, not a legal one, says the state’s counsel, Ismail Jamie.
It was “an overtly political, policy-laden decision” and a court could only intervene in limited circumstances, he argued on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Comment Policy
Motsoaledi did not act ‘irrationally’ by ending Zimbabwe exemption permits, lawyer tells court
Minister’s counsel says the decision to stop the blanket exemptions for holders of the permits was a policy decision, not a legal one
