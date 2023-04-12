National

Motsoaledi did not act ‘irrationally’ by ending Zimbabwe exemption permits, lawyer tells court

Minister’s counsel says the decision to stop the blanket exemptions for holders of the permits was a policy decision, not a legal one

12 April 2023 - 20:19 Tauriq Moosa and FRANNY RABKIN

The government’s decision that there would no longer be blanket exemptions for previous holders of Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP) was a policy decision, not a legal one, says the state’s counsel, Ismail Jamie.  

It was “an overtly political, policy-laden decision” and a court could only intervene in limited circumstances, he argued on Wednesday.    ..

