Ramaphosa targets R2-trillion in investment over five years

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
Thabo Bester saga seems likely to play out the way state capture did
Governing party’s latest court bid fails as it did not file documents on time
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Part of plan to turn private bankers into aides providing a more holistic service to high-end customers
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The US has moved the case to the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising its political profile
Rich vein of form pleases Bucs coach as Dondol loom large for Ke Yona tie
The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa is this week expected to face the arduous task of rallying investors behind his new five-year, R2-trillion investment drive amid SA’s energy crunch as Eskom experiences multiple generation failures at its ageing coal plants.
Ramaphosa’s presidency is seen by investors as being conducive to the rapid implementation of reforms to electricity, rail, ports and water infrastructure, thereby bolstering economic growth, state revenue and economic stability.
However, Team SA faces steep hurdles in the drive to achieve the new investment target of R2-trillion by 2028 as it needs to assure investors that despite the worsening energy crisis and longstanding issues at its ports and railways, the country remains a good investment destination.
And unlike 2018 when the first round of the investment drive was announced, Ramaphosa enters the new phase with the unresolved Phala Phala scandal hanging over his head. This has been flagged by ratings agencies as a risk to policy continuity, even after Ramaphosa was successfully elected as party leader at the ANC’s elective conference in 2022.
To allay investor concerns over the electricity crisis, the government aims to assure them it is implementing the Energy Action Plan announced by Ramaphosa last year, and that it is working with the private sector, says Invest SA acting director-general Yunus Hoosen.
“Companies are now doing self-embedded generation and a number of these will be announced,” Hoosen told Business Day.
Thursday’s event will be the last leg of the first investment drive which set a target of R1.2-trillion. SA is set to meet this target, having already secured R1.14-trillion in investment pledges from domestic and international investors over the last four years of the conference. An update will be given during this week’s SA Investment Conference.
“Of the 152 investment announcements made previously, 45 projects have already been completed while a further 57 projects are currently under construction,” the presidency says. “These investments have resulted in new factories, call centres, solar power plants, undersea fibreoptic cables, expansion of production lines and the adoption of new technologies.”
The Reserve Bank expects the economy to grow 0.3% in 2023 as cripplingly high levels of load-shedding restrain business activity.
Business lobby groups Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business Leadership SA (BLSA), who represent some of SA’s largest listed companies, have said the government needs to act urgently to tackle the electricity and logistical crises which have hit business confidence and investment.
“SA competes for investment with countries on our continent and elsewhere and we need to work, under the leadership of the government, to urgently address blockages to attracting substantial investment,” says Busa CEO Cas Coovadia.
Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso says the government’s abrupt termination of the state of disaster over the energy crisis, and the reversal of Eskom’s exemption from Public Finance Management Act declarations, has dented SA’s brand ahead of the conference.
“The way it was communicated to the market, with the impression created that the exemption was to enable the withholding of information from ratings agencies, was a serious blunder. It damages the government’s reputation as an honest counterpart to investors,” Mavuso said on Tuesday.
Confusion was further created when electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was quoted by various publications as saying that the life of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants should be extended as a means to ease load-shedding, Mavuso says.
“While the minister may not have intended to imply a swing in his focus from renewables to coal-based generation, his comments are at risk of being interpreted like that. Investors who are planning to pour billions of dollars into the project of transitioning our economy will have been alarmed.”
maekot@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ramaphosa targets R2-trillion in investment over five years
President’s ambitious plan will be hampered by the energy crisis acting as a deterrent to investors
President Cyril Ramaphosa is this week expected to face the arduous task of rallying investors behind his new five-year, R2-trillion investment drive amid SA’s energy crunch as Eskom experiences multiple generation failures at its ageing coal plants.
Ramaphosa’s presidency is seen by investors as being conducive to the rapid implementation of reforms to electricity, rail, ports and water infrastructure, thereby bolstering economic growth, state revenue and economic stability.
However, Team SA faces steep hurdles in the drive to achieve the new investment target of R2-trillion by 2028 as it needs to assure investors that despite the worsening energy crisis and longstanding issues at its ports and railways, the country remains a good investment destination.
And unlike 2018 when the first round of the investment drive was announced, Ramaphosa enters the new phase with the unresolved Phala Phala scandal hanging over his head. This has been flagged by ratings agencies as a risk to policy continuity, even after Ramaphosa was successfully elected as party leader at the ANC’s elective conference in 2022.
To allay investor concerns over the electricity crisis, the government aims to assure them it is implementing the Energy Action Plan announced by Ramaphosa last year, and that it is working with the private sector, says Invest SA acting director-general Yunus Hoosen.
“Companies are now doing self-embedded generation and a number of these will be announced,” Hoosen told Business Day.
Thursday’s event will be the last leg of the first investment drive which set a target of R1.2-trillion. SA is set to meet this target, having already secured R1.14-trillion in investment pledges from domestic and international investors over the last four years of the conference. An update will be given during this week’s SA Investment Conference.
“Of the 152 investment announcements made previously, 45 projects have already been completed while a further 57 projects are currently under construction,” the presidency says. “These investments have resulted in new factories, call centres, solar power plants, undersea fibreoptic cables, expansion of production lines and the adoption of new technologies.”
The Reserve Bank expects the economy to grow 0.3% in 2023 as cripplingly high levels of load-shedding restrain business activity.
Business lobby groups Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business Leadership SA (BLSA), who represent some of SA’s largest listed companies, have said the government needs to act urgently to tackle the electricity and logistical crises which have hit business confidence and investment.
“SA competes for investment with countries on our continent and elsewhere and we need to work, under the leadership of the government, to urgently address blockages to attracting substantial investment,” says Busa CEO Cas Coovadia.
Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso says the government’s abrupt termination of the state of disaster over the energy crisis, and the reversal of Eskom’s exemption from Public Finance Management Act declarations, has dented SA’s brand ahead of the conference.
“The way it was communicated to the market, with the impression created that the exemption was to enable the withholding of information from ratings agencies, was a serious blunder. It damages the government’s reputation as an honest counterpart to investors,” Mavuso said on Tuesday.
Confusion was further created when electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was quoted by various publications as saying that the life of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants should be extended as a means to ease load-shedding, Mavuso says.
“While the minister may not have intended to imply a swing in his focus from renewables to coal-based generation, his comments are at risk of being interpreted like that. Investors who are planning to pour billions of dollars into the project of transitioning our economy will have been alarmed.”
maekot@businesslive.co.za
EDITORIAL: Even modest capex projections can prove too optimistic for SA
Economists want proof Ramaphosa’s energy fixes will shift the needle
ANC’s economic game plan calls for more private sector involvement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SURE KAMHUNGA: Ramaphosa needs to sow the seeds of the future
EDITORIAL: Even modest capex projections can prove too optimistic for SA
Court dismissed public protector’s findings on CR17 money laundering, committee ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.