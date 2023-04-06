Lawyer Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office

However, by 10.23am, the rand had weakened 0.51% to R18.1552/$
Rustenburg lawyer Zanele Nkosi was shot dead outside her office this week, the Law Society of SA (LSSA) has said.
She was accosted by unknown assailants while walking to her car, the organisation said.
President of the LSSA, Eunice Masipa, said: “This cowardly act has robbed Ms Nkosi’s family, colleagues and the country of a fearless woman of strength, committed to making SA a better place for all — that is a just and equitable country.”
Nkosi was the chair of the North-West branch of the Black Lawyers Association and served on numerous committees of the LSSA.
Masipa called on the authorities to find the killers so that they could face justice.
