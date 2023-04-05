National

Government terminates state of disaster on electricity

The state of disaster’s termination is a ‘huge win’ for civil society, says advocate Stefanie Fick of lobby group Outa

05 April 2023 - 10:44 Denene Erasmus

Government has terminated, with immediate effect, the national state of disaster declared on February 9 over the electricity crisis.

Lobby group Outa (the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) and trade union Solidarity, which challenged the state of disaster through court action, said on Wednesday they had received a letter from the Pretoria state attorney announcing that the state of disaster pertaining to the energy crisis and the relevant regulations under the act would be withdrawn today...

