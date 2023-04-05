Weaker US economic data has raised global slowdown concerns and seen currencies such as the rand lose some ground
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
Victims were bank customers who had withdrawn large amounts of money
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Technology group has put scandals behind it and is now ‘a normal business’, says CEO Stephen van Coller
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Legislation includes banning gender-affirming care for minors
McIntosh, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
Government has terminated, with immediate effect, the national state of disaster declared on February 9 over the electricity crisis.
Lobby group Outa (the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) and trade union Solidarity, which challenged the state of disaster through court action, said on Wednesday they had received a letter from the Pretoria state attorney announcing that the state of disaster pertaining to the energy crisis and the relevant regulations under the act would be withdrawn today...
Government terminates state of disaster on electricity
The state of disaster’s termination is a ‘huge win’ for civil society, says advocate Stefanie Fick of lobby group Outa
