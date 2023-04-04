National

Big cut in diesel prices from midnight

Petrol prices are a mixed bag, depending on where you live

04 April 2023 - 13:50 Staff Writer
Wholesale prices of diesel will decrease by between 74c/l and 82c/l from midnight. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The department of mineral resources & energy and energy has announced big cuts in diesel prices, but the latest petrol prices will depend on where you live.

At midnight, the wholesale prices of high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel will drop by 74c/l in inland areas and by 81c at the coast. Low-sulphur (0.005%) diesel decreases by 75c/l inland and by 82c at the coast.

The price changes differ in magisterial district zones due to the different transport increases implemented for fuel price structures, according to the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

Petrol prices are a mixed bag, with a 1c/l decrease for 93-octane inland and 8c at the coast. The price of 95-octane petrol drops 5c/l at the coast, but increases by 2c inland.

Illuminating paraffin decreases by R1.25/l inland and by R1.38 at the coast.

Commenting on the price adjustments, the CEF says international fuel prices decreased during the period under review, while the rand depreciated against the dollar.

Fuel prices from April 5 2023:

Gauteng
93-octane petrol — R22.64

95-octane petrol — R22.97

