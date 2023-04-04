Big cut in diesel prices from midnight

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Petrol prices are a mixed bag, depending on where you live
The department of mineral resources & energy and energy has announced big cuts in diesel prices, but the latest petrol prices will depend on where you live.
At midnight, the wholesale prices of high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel will drop by 74c/l in inland areas and by 81c at the coast. Low-sulphur (0.005%) diesel decreases by 75c/l inland and by 82c at the coast.
The price changes differ in magisterial district zones due to the different transport increases implemented for fuel price structures, according to the Central Energy Fund (CEF).
Petrol prices are a mixed bag, with a 1c/l decrease for 93-octane inland and 8c at the coast. The price of 95-octane petrol drops 5c/l at the coast, but increases by 2c inland.
Illuminating paraffin decreases by R1.25/l inland and by R1.38 at the coast.
Commenting on the price adjustments, the CEF says international fuel prices decreased during the period under review, while the rand depreciated against the dollar.
Fuel prices from April 5 2023:
Gauteng93-octane petrol — R22.64
95-octane petrol — R22.97
