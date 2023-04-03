Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), which had threatened to embark on strike in the bus sector ahead of the busy Easter weekend, has received a revised offer from bus operators.
Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said the union, a Cosatu affiliate representing about 4,600 workers in the sector, is currently embarking on a mandate-seeking process on the new offer...
Satawu mulls over new offer by bus operators before Easter weekend
The union is demanding a 9% wage increase and rejected the employers’ previous offer of 6%
