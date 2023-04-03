National

Sars just misses its tax target as power cuts cost R60bn in lost revenue

New renewable energy sector is starting to contribute

03 April 2023 - 11:33
UPDATED 03 April 2023 - 22:40

Load-shedding may have cost the government as much as R60bn in lost revenue in the latest tax year — but the taxman is also seeing the emergence of a new renewable energy sector that is starting to contribute to the public purse.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter gave an update on the effect of SA’s energy sector on the tax take as he reported that the final revenue outcome for the tax year that ended at midnight on March 31 fell a fraction short of February’s revised budget estimate...

