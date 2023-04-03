Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Load-shedding may have cost the government as much as R60bn in lost revenue in the latest tax year — but the taxman is also seeing the emergence of a new renewable energy sector that is starting to contribute to the public purse.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter gave an update on the effect of SA’s energy sector on the tax take as he reported that the final revenue outcome for the tax year that ended at midnight on March 31 fell a fraction short of February’s revised budget estimate...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sars just misses its tax target as power cuts cost R60bn in lost revenue
New renewable energy sector is starting to contribute
Load-shedding may have cost the government as much as R60bn in lost revenue in the latest tax year — but the taxman is also seeing the emergence of a new renewable energy sector that is starting to contribute to the public purse.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter gave an update on the effect of SA’s energy sector on the tax take as he reported that the final revenue outcome for the tax year that ended at midnight on March 31 fell a fraction short of February’s revised budget estimate...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.