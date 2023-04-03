National

Sars almost achieves tax collection target in February budget

Load-shedding had a detrimental affect on Sars’ collections in the year

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 11:33

Final tax collections for the tax year that ended at midnight on March 31 came in a fraction short of the February budget estimate of R1.692-trillion as the SA Revenue Services (Sars) collected over R2-trillion gross for the first time but paid out more than expected in refunds.

On a net basis tax collected was R1.687bn for fiscal 2022/23, up 7.9% on the previous year, with refunds were up by more than 18%, with value added tax refunds up 21% as companies upped investment spending, on which they can claim back VAT...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.