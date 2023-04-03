Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Party subscribes to democracy and human rights but courts Brics partners Russia and China
The regulator has yet to find a permanent replacement for Keabetswe Modimoeng, who stepped down as chair of Icasa in June 2022
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Auditor banned from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Teachers in England rejected a government pay offer, paving the way for further strikes.
US golfer edges ahead of Sebastian Munoz to win in Orlando
Final tax collections for the tax year that ended at midnight on March 31 came in a fraction short of the February budget estimate of R1.692-trillion as the SA Revenue Services (Sars) collected over R2-trillion gross for the first time but paid out more than expected in refunds.
On a net basis tax collected was R1.687bn for fiscal 2022/23, up 7.9% on the previous year, with refunds were up by more than 18%, with value added tax refunds up 21% as companies upped investment spending, on which they can claim back VAT...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sars almost achieves tax collection target in February budget
Load-shedding had a detrimental affect on Sars’ collections in the year
Final tax collections for the tax year that ended at midnight on March 31 came in a fraction short of the February budget estimate of R1.692-trillion as the SA Revenue Services (Sars) collected over R2-trillion gross for the first time but paid out more than expected in refunds.
On a net basis tax collected was R1.687bn for fiscal 2022/23, up 7.9% on the previous year, with refunds were up by more than 18%, with value added tax refunds up 21% as companies upped investment spending, on which they can claim back VAT...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.