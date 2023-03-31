Eskom’s loss expected to widen by 113% in 2023

Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Despite cutting losses by half last year, low tariffs and contracting sales volumes weigh on the state-owned power utility's finances, leading to a pre-tax loss of R32bn
After cutting its losses in half last year, Eskom now expects its loss before tax for the year to end-March 2023 to widen by 113% from the previous year to about R32bn.
In the state-owned power utility’s interim results for the six months to end-September, the board, in an assessment of Eskom’s ability to continue as a going concern, said that it had noted “the deterioration in some of the group’s financial indicators compared to March 31 2022”.
According to the board, some of the factors weighing on Eskom’s finances were “low tariffs, stagnant and contracting sales volumes, above-inflation cost increases [and] constrained generating plant performance”.
After-tax profit for the six months to end-September 2022 amounted to R3.8bn, which was down almost 60% compared to the previous year. Despite posting a profit for the first six months of the year, Eskom expected to end the year with a pre-tax loss of R32bn.
This is due to the seasonal fluctuation in its revenue and costs — the first six months of the financial year, from March to September, are winter months that are high revenue months due to the increase in electricity demand, and costs are usually lower during this period, because Eskom cuts back on maintenance during the winter.
The utility’s debt increased from about R395bn in the previous year to about R423bn by the end of the reporting period.
The risk posed by rising debt will be mitigated through the debt-relief package announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in February, which will provide Eskom with total debt relief of R254bn over the next three years.
However, to secure its full funding need of R60bn in 2023 (of which about 77% has already been secured) some funds would have to be raised through a private placement subject to market conditions to allow for a liquidity buffer until the Eskom Debt Relief Bill has been enacted.
Other factors that Eskom had to address to improve its financial performance included “challenges that resulted from mismanagement and corruption”; the performance of its power stations; which were running at efficiency levels of less than 60%; and the increase in arrear municipal debt, which was expected to rise to about R56bn in the 2023 financial year.
Eskom said the recent appointment of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister of electricity would help speed up critical maintenance to improve the generation capacity of its fleet.
“[Ramokgopa] will focus on solving the power crisis at Eskom. It is expected that his primary task will be to reduce the severity and frequency of load-shedding and to oversee the electricity-crisis response,” the board said.
Due to these and other interventions, including the debt-relief plan, the board said there was “a reasonable expectation that the group has access to adequate resources and facilities to be able to continue its operations and fund the capital programme for the foreseeable future as a going concern”.
EXCLUSIVE: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there will be no political power play
Tutuka prepares to boost output on the double
S&P mulls ratings upgrade for Eskom based on new debt plan
Temporary bypass of pollution rules at Kusile could cut load-shedding levels
