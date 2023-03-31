Business Day TV spoke to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
The parties signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the go-ahead from their members to sign the agreement
The government and majority of unions in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Friday signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the nod from their members to sign the agreement that will come into effect on April 1.
Department of public service & administration spokesperson Moses Mushi said the 7.5% increase was effectively the R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity at the value of 4.2% on the baseline, and a nominal increase of 3.3% across the board. The after-tax cash gratuity was set to expire on March 31...
BREAKING NEWS: Government and public service unions sign wage deal
