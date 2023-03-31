National

BREAKING NEWS: Government and public service unions sign wage deal

The parties signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the go-ahead from their members to sign the agreement

BL Premium
31 March 2023 - 16:07 Luyolo Mkentane

The government and majority of unions in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Friday signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the nod from their members to sign the agreement that will come into effect on April 1.

Department of public service & administration spokesperson Moses Mushi said the 7.5% increase was effectively the R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity at the value of 4.2% on the baseline, and a nominal increase of 3.3% across the board. The after-tax cash gratuity was set to expire on March 31...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.