Mbeki slams ANC for thwarting probes of Phala Phala and Eskom

Former president Thabo Mbeki has delivered a scathing critique of ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, saying it is wrong for the governing party to use its majority in parliament to veto the establishment of multiparty committees to probe the forex scandal at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm and corruption at Eskom.
In a letter dated March 29 and addressed to Mashatile, who is also the party’s public representative in parliament, Mbeki compares the ANC’s actions to those when the party voted against several motions of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma at the height of state capture.
Something to hide
The decisions by the party’s parliamentary caucus is an indication that the ANC has something to hide, Mbeki says in the letter seen by Business Day, adding that the party doesn’t want parliament to gain a deeper understanding of the Phala Phala matter.
In the face of successive electoral support, the actions of the caucus further entrenches the narrative that the party is shielding corruption, further driving a wedge between the ANC and its supporters who do not believe what the party says, as indicated by the party’s internal polling.
“I would presume that as ANC members, we would assume that our president would not have done anything impeachable,” Mbeki says.
“The puzzle is — why then did we stop an MPC [multiparty committee] being formed we would be convinced would exactly establish that our president has not done anything impeachable? Or are we saying that we suspect he has done something impeachable and therefore decided that we must protect our president at all costs by ensuring that no MPC is formed?”
Mbeki’s withering critique of the ruling party, which he served as leader for a decade until 2007, follows comments earlier in March at an event at Unisa where he said the theft of money at Ramaphosa’s farm raises serious concerns about money laundering.
It also comes as the ANC races to recast itself as a suitable steward of governance before the 2024 national elections and claw back a decline in support that several polls indicate could dip below 50% for the first time.
Mbeki has accused the ANC in the legislative arm of the state of abandoning its constitutional obligations to provide oversight of the executive when the caucus twice — in December 2022 and again in March — rejected DA proposals to set up a dedicated ad hoc committee to investigate allegations related to the theft of funds at Ramaphosa’s farm.
That came after the release of a parliamentary report into the matter, which made adverse findings against the president, and the constitutional court’s rejection of his application for direct access to the apex court to overturn the findings of the parliamentary report.
The ANC’s thwarting of the establishment of a multiparty committee to investigate the Phala Phala and Eskom is against the prescripts of the constitution, which bars political parties from using their majority to block the national assembly from providing oversight to the executive, Mbeki says.
In March, the party again rejected a proposal by the DA to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations of fraud, corruption and sabotage at the state-owned power utility made by former CEO André de Ruyter and contained in intelligence reports.
The rejection is “strange” and “disturbing” Mbeki said, adding that the ANC has inadvertently allowed more time and space for corruption at Eskom.
