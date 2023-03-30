Mbalula confirms receiving scathing letter from Mbeki

Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Lucas Ntyintyane falsely claims that I have become a propaganda mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Zimbabwe has been locked out of international capital markets since defaulting on payments more than two decades ago
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The renamed South Korean carmaker seeks to revive its fortunes after going through bankruptcy
Business Day TV speaks to senior economist at BNP Paribas, Jeff Schultz
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
They could be champions before they play their last Champions League match
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
Former president Thabo Mbeki has delivered a scathing critique of the ANC’s parliamentary caucus, saying it is wrong for the governing party to use its majority in parliament to veto the establishment of multiparty committees to probe the forex scandal at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm and corruption at Eskom.
In a letter dated March 29 and addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who is also the party’s public representative in parliament, Mbeki compared the ANC’s actions to it voting against several motions of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma at the height of state capture...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mbalula confirms receiving scathing letter from Mbeki
Former president says ANC actions suggest it has something to hide and does not want parliament to find out
Former president Thabo Mbeki has delivered a scathing critique of the ANC’s parliamentary caucus, saying it is wrong for the governing party to use its majority in parliament to veto the establishment of multiparty committees to probe the forex scandal at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm and corruption at Eskom.
In a letter dated March 29 and addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who is also the party’s public representative in parliament, Mbeki compared the ANC’s actions to it voting against several motions of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma at the height of state capture...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.