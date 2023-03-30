National

Mbalula confirms receiving scathing letter from Mbeki

Former president says ANC actions suggest it has something to hide and does not want parliament to find out

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 12:05 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 30 March 2023 - 19:38

Former president Thabo Mbeki has delivered a scathing critique of the ANC’s parliamentary caucus, saying it is wrong for the governing party to use its majority in parliament to veto the establishment of multiparty committees to probe the forex scandal at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm and corruption at Eskom. 

In a letter dated March 29 and addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who is also the party’s public representative in parliament, Mbeki compared the ANC’s actions to it voting against several motions of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma at the height of state capture...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.