National

Lesotho MP seeks to reclaim territory seized by apartheid SA

Tshepo Lipholo proposes a motion to declare the Free State and parts of four other provinces ‘Lesotho territory’

30 March 2023 - 10:55 TimesLIVE
The Lesotho government has not commented on the issue of reclaiming land from SA, but it is unlikely to risk antagonising its neighbour by backing the motion. Picture: REUTERS
The Lesotho government has not commented on the issue of reclaiming land from SA, but it is unlikely to risk antagonising its neighbour by backing the motion. Picture: REUTERS

Is a territorial upheaval brewing between SA and neighbouring Lesotho? On Wednesday, parliamentarians in the small inland country debated a motion to reclaim large parts of SA forcibly seized by the apartheid government.

According to BBC Africa, the bold move was made by an opposition MP who wants to declare the Free State and parts of four other provinces “Lesotho’s territory”.

The people of Lesotho lived in these areas until the 19th century, when they were seized by the apartheid government, according to the claim. 

Many Basotho continue to live in SA.

“It’s time for what is ours to be returned to us,” Tshepo Lipholo, the MP behind the motion, told Lesotho’s parliament.

Lipholo represents the Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM), which campaigned on the issue during last year's election, gaining a single seat.

He argued that reclaiming the territory would ensure free movement of the Basotho people into SA and the perks South Africans enjoy. 

The Lesotho government has not commented on the issue, but is unlikely to risk antagonising SA by backing the motion.

“History has a record of what was taken from our people and that people were killed in the process. It is time to correct that,” Lipholo said.

Lesotho’s parliament adjourned on Wednesday and is expected to continue debating the matter on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

