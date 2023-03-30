National

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell faces another bid to oust her from office

Campbell was initially removed through a motion of no confidence in October, but was re-elected a few weeks later

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 11:46 Luyolo Mkentane

Ekurhuleni executive mayor Tania Campbell is due to face a motion of no confidence, the second in less than six months, as DA control of Gauteng metros is tested ahead of the watershed national elections in 2024.

The DA-led coalition in Ekurhuleni suffered a setback with the removal of council speaker Raymond Dhlamini in February, which was followed by the subsequent resignation of DA councillor Khetha Shandu as chief whip. Dhlamini was replaced by EFF councillor Ntshabiseng Tshivhenga and Shandu by ANC deputy regional chair Jongizizwe Dlabathi...

