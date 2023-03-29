National

The inside legal opinion behind the PIC’s settlement with AYO

Asset manager’s board were told of slim chances of success in court though confidentiality clause could come under scrutiny

29 March 2023 - 19:41 Kabelo Khumalo

Legal opinion provided to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) advised it to settle its long-standing dispute with AYO Technology Solutions, saying the prospects of recouping its R4.3bn investment in the company in 2017 were grim.

Attorneys told the PIC there were several obstacles that hampered the chances of success in a lawsuit it brought against AYO, which is is indirectly controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé...

