Home affairs grants relief to visa applicants due to backlog

The backlog, which extends back to 2016, is due to a lack of personnel and the long processes involved in processing an application

29 March 2023 - 12:00 Linda Ensor

The department of home affairs has granted relief to applicants of long-term visas or waivers who are awaiting outcomes of their applications by extending the blanket concession to December 31.

The measure is an attempt by the department to address the effect of the backlog in processing waiver and visa applications on foreign nationals. The backlog, which runs into the tens of thousands and extends back to 2016, is due to a lack of personnel in the department and the long processes involved in processing an application...

