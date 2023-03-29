National

Former Ekurhuleni health workers demand re-employment

Workers employed on contracts during the pandemic say most of their colleagues were given full-time jobs and they want the same

29 March 2023 - 12:13 Kimberley Mutandiro
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

About 50 former community health workers who worked in Ekurhuleni protested outside the Gauteng health department’s Johannesburg office on Tuesday to demand they be re-employed.

The protesters say they represent 382 health workers employed on fixed-term contracts annually whose jobs were terminated by the City of Ekurhuleni in June 2022.

The workers say were paid R3,500 a month since late 2021, and some had started work in 2009. They went door-to-door, testing, counselling and creating awareness about HIV/Aids, TB and sexually transmitted diseases. They also referred patients to clinics or hospitals and did Covid-19 screening during the pandemic.

They say many community health workers were hired as permanent workers by the health department in 2020, though they were excluded.

Protester Ayanda Ntuli said they were “promised numerous times that we would not be left behind in the absorption process. Some of our members died of Covid because we worked even during level 5 of the lockdown. So they thanked us by sacking us. It is unfair.”

A representative of the health department received and signed the memorandum, which reads: “We humbly request the Gauteng health department to continue with the process of absorption that was stopped in 2020.”

Zandile Masilela, who said she had worked in the programme in KwaThema since 2009 said it was “painful to see other people working in our place while our families go hungry ... The department should have a heart and give us our jobs back”.

Motalatale Modiba, a spokesperson for the Gauteng department of health, said: “There are a group of people referred to as peer educators in Sedibeng District Municipality and community support programme officers in the City of Ekurhuleni who are responsible for HIV and Aids co-ordination in communities. These groups of people ... are demanding to be absorbed by the Gauteng department of health.

“It is important to highlight that the group of people are not community health workers appointed by the department but were in the employ of different municipalities in Gauteng.”

He said a thorough and consultative process had been concluded in July 2020 when the department absorbed 8,619 community health workers into permanent positions.

The workers will attend an arbitration hearing at the Benoni Bargaining Council on 3 April.

The City of Ekurhuleni wasn't immediately available for comment.

GroundUp

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ball in Treasury’s court after unions get nod for ...
National / Labour
2.
Independent pharmacies win battle with Clicks
National / Health
3.
ANC support falls below 50% before crucial 2024 ...
National
4.
SA to nudge China towards political solution in ...
National
5.
Ramokgopa wrong to blame technical issues and not ...
National

Related Articles

Ball in Treasury’s court after unions get nod for 7.5% pay hike deal

National / Labour

Health officials are using public service rules to stifle dissent, report finds

National / Health

EDITORIAL: Stop wasting energy on NHI and fix the rot

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.