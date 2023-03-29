National

Economists upbraid Competition Commission over food price statement

Watchdog under fire from academics such as Johan Kirsten and agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo for lack of analysis

29 March 2023 - 20:51 Katharine Child

The agricultural and economist communities have rebuked the Competition Commission for saying that bread and sunflower oil price hikes in 2022 were unjustified.

The commission — which acts as a prosecuting authority in competition matters, investigates collusion and monitors food prices — said in a statement on Tuesday that maize meal price hikes in 2021 and 2022 were opportunistic.  ..

