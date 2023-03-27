National

Samwu challenges ban on municipal workers holding political posts

Samwu members are mainly ANC supporters and members, and the law means municipal workers can’t hold political positions at branch, regional, provincial and national levels

27 March 2023 - 14:47 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the largest trade union in the local government sector, is set to approach the Constitutional Court to challenge controversial legislation banning all municipal workers from holding political party positions.

The Municipal Systems Amendment Act, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022, is in contravention of clauses in the Bill of Rights, which states that every citizen is free to make political choices including the right to participate in the activities of, or recruit members for, a political party; and to campaign for a political party or cause...

