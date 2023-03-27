Samwu challenges ban on municipal workers holding political posts

Business Day TV talks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
Regardless of what laws are passed banking crises will recur — and not infrequently
A Zimbabwean living in SA describes how the ZEP affects his life
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Interim profit soars as the company renewed its focus on cash-generating gaming assets and reducing debt
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
We look at the impact made by technology and digitalisation in increasing efficiency in the sector, and why private operators need access to SA's rail network
Situation being ‘stabilised’ around Bakhmut, but Avdiivka is becoming ‘like a place from postapocalyptic movies’
Winner downs world No 1 Scottie Scheffler
The Bryanston restaurateur talks us through his favourite cuisine, indulging in art and traveling
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the largest trade union in the local government sector, is set to approach the Constitutional Court to challenge controversial legislation banning all municipal workers from holding political party positions.
The Municipal Systems Amendment Act, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022, is in contravention of clauses in the Bill of Rights, which states that every citizen is free to make political choices including the right to participate in the activities of, or recruit members for, a political party; and to campaign for a political party or cause...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Samwu challenges ban on municipal workers holding political posts
Samwu members are mainly ANC supporters and members, and the law means municipal workers can’t hold political positions at branch, regional, provincial and national levels
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the largest trade union in the local government sector, is set to approach the Constitutional Court to challenge controversial legislation banning all municipal workers from holding political party positions.
The Municipal Systems Amendment Act, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022, is in contravention of clauses in the Bill of Rights, which states that every citizen is free to make political choices including the right to participate in the activities of, or recruit members for, a political party; and to campaign for a political party or cause...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.