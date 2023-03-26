National

NGO brings legal challenge to framing of sexual consent

Embrace Project says law further victimises gender violence survivors

26 March 2023 - 16:12 Tauriq Moosa

A nonprofit organisation is challenging the legal definition of sexual consent, saying it will further victimise assault victims.

The Embrace Project is leading the charge maintaining that the law as it stands allows for those accused to say they subjectively believed a victim consented, even when, objectively, the victim did not...

