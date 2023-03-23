Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from EA Capital
The government has revised its wage offer to the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants to 7.5%, the second offer in as many weeks, threatening to undermine the credibility of the recent budget tabled in February.
The revision makes it more difficult for the Treasury to achieve planned fiscal sustainability as it pencilled in an average annual growth rate of 1.6% in government employee salaries for 2023/2024, an estimate that means the wage bill would overshoot R700bn...
Government’s revised 7.5% offer for public servants ‘not good for fiscal sustainability’
The wage bill has been flagged by ratings agencies and economists as one of the biggest threats to SA’s credit outlook
