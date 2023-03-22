National

UDM and others drop main demand in load-shedding exemption case

Instead, the applicants are asking that the court orders government to provide alternative energy sources

22 March 2023 - 21:27 FRANNY RABKIN

The second day of the load-shedding case brought by the UDM and others saw them make a significant pivot in their case: they are no longer asking the court to order Eskom to exempt certain institutions, including schools, hospitals, police stations and small businesses, from load- shedding.

Instead, the applicants are only asking the court to order the government to provide these institutions with alternative sources of energy such as generators or solar. ..

