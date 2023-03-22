Tribunal upholds debarment of former Standard Bank staff

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
The Financial Services Tribunal has dismissed applications by former employees of Standard Bank to have their debarment from working in financial services reconsidered, finding they had acted dishonestly.
The ruling follows the so-called MyMo debacle last year, that led Standard Bank to charge many of its staff with gross misconduct and dishonesty.
MyMo accounts can being opened within minutes with a cellphone, don’t require additional documentation, and incur less than R6 in monthly fees.
The applicants had been tasked with selling MyMo accounts. To count as a sale, the account had to be opened by an employee upon a client’s request. The account was then “activated” by the client with a money deposit into the account. Once an account was activated, it would count as a “sale” towards the employee’s sales target.
None of the implicated staff denied this.
All the applicants admitted they activated MyMo accounts with their own money (one applicant denied it, but the Tribunal found his denial without merit), which were then recorded as a “sale”.
Standard Bank asserts this constituted gross misconduct and acts of dishonesty, which warranted the applicants being debarred from a position that requires trust and honesty.
The applicants argued many grounds to challenge their debarment, including: Standard Bank used the wrong legal framework; the process followed by Standard Bank was procedurally flawed; and they had no knowledge they were breaking any rules, as they were acting within the knowledge of a manager who condoned the conduct. They also claim they weren’t told that such activations were prohibited.
The bank argued it had used the correct legal framework. The tribunal, consisting of retired senior judge Louis Harms, advocate William Ndinisa, and attorney Puli Moloto-Stofile, agreed.
Standard Bank, in response to the claim of procedural unfairness, noted that the applicants themselves made submissions why they should not be debarred. That demonstrated the applicants were given proper notice and the decision of debarment was made only after obtaining the applicants’ submissions.
In response to the applicants’ contention that they had no knowledge their conduct was prohibited, the tribunal held these were issues to be raised in an appeal of the disciplinary hearings, which is not the jurisdiction of the tribunal.
The tribunal also outlined the relevant rules that detail what is expected for a person to be considered fit and proper, and analysed the undisputed conduct of the applicants.
“The applicants like most employees and representatives in the financial sector were employed in a position of trust, which they abused,” the tribunal said. “They were subsequently removed from office for dishonesty that entailed misrepresentation which they do not dispute.
“They deliberately and knowingly provided false or misleading information to the bank, without any belief that it could be true. When they irregularly activated the “MyMo accounts” they knew that they were perpetuating an untruth and false circumstance by creating an impression that the “MyMo account” holder had activated their accounts.”
The tribunal further held that the misconduct was “prolonged, repeated, premeditated, and clearly done with a motivation to obtain their targets unduly and dishonestly”. It was all done, the tribunal concluded, to gain “an undue” reward.
As a result, the tribunal held that these people “cannot be trusted to perform their duties with honesty and integrity”.
Tribunal upholds debarment of former Standard Bank staff
Ex-employees ‘unduly and dishonestly’ activated MyMo accounts with their own money to boost sales
