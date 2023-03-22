Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
The sudden surge in banking stress this month has many reviewing what’s still largely a poorly understood process — quantitative easing.
Airports Company SA may provide fuel to Russian aircraft in future
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Country the new English-speaking door to EU, while its rules allow direct distribution, says insurer
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Warriors star has been included in an SA invitational side to play the Netherlands
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
The EFF’s bid to oust National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula through a motion of no confidence failed on Wednesday as several opposition parties opposed it and the DA abstained.
The vote was taken manually with each MP required to indicate verbally when their name was called out whether or not they supported the motion. The outcome of the vote was 42 in favour, 234 against and 73 abstentions...
Malema’s motion of no confidence in National Assembly speaker fails
