Malema’s motion of no confidence in National Assembly speaker fails

22 March 2023 - 20:40 Linda Ensor

The EFF’s bid to oust National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula through a motion of no confidence failed on Wednesday as several opposition parties opposed it and the DA abstained.       

The vote was taken manually with each MP required to indicate verbally when their name was called out whether or not they supported the motion. The outcome of the vote was 42 in favour, 234 against and 73 abstentions...

