Eskom announces power cuts to resume on Wednesday

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
SA’s economy must become people-driven and not government driven
People want results, electricity minister says ahead of investment conference
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Prices have not yet increased enough to cover the costs of load-shedding
Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
The company has agreed to monitoring for two years, during which their compliance will be assessed, the government says
The captain is upbeat, as many players from the Mamelodi club have cut their teeth in tough continental campaigns
This hotel’s location is a perfect springboard for discovering what Time Out rates as one of the 33 coolest streets in the world
Eskom said that load-shedding will resume on Wednesday, in a blow to South Africans who had enjoyed an uninterrupted power supply since Monday.
The power utility, in a brief post shared on social media, initially announced there would be no load-shedding until 4pm on Tuesday due to a “significantly lower than anticipated demand for electricity”.
But on Tuesday afternoon the utility said: “Due to slight improvement in generation capacity and lower demand load-shedding will remain suspended until 5am on Wednesday.
“Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented [until 4pm]. Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented at 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.”
Eskom last week announced there had been notable gradual improvements in its power generation fleet. According to the power utility, over the past week six coal-fired power stations achieved an energy availability factor (EAF) of 70%, a milestone it says was last achieved on May 8 last year.
Three of them — Camden, Duvha and Matla — have been on a sustained upward trend as a result of a reduction of plant breakdowns and the return to service of a number of units that were on unplanned breakdowns.
The utility said the other three — Lethabo, Matimba and Medupi — have been experiencing continued good performance and remain among its three best-performing power stations.
In addition, Lethabo is said to have been able to sustain performance after a quick recovery after a wet coal incident experienced last week, due to flooding after excessive rainfall.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Eskom announces power cuts to resume on Wednesday
Stage 2 load-shedding to return on Wednesday at 5am and rise to stage 3 in the afternoon
Eskom said that load-shedding will resume on Wednesday, in a blow to South Africans who had enjoyed an uninterrupted power supply since Monday.
The power utility, in a brief post shared on social media, initially announced there would be no load-shedding until 4pm on Tuesday due to a “significantly lower than anticipated demand for electricity”.
But on Tuesday afternoon the utility said: “Due to slight improvement in generation capacity and lower demand load-shedding will remain suspended until 5am on Wednesday.
“Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented [until 4pm]. Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented at 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.”
Eskom last week announced there had been notable gradual improvements in its power generation fleet. According to the power utility, over the past week six coal-fired power stations achieved an energy availability factor (EAF) of 70%, a milestone it says was last achieved on May 8 last year.
Three of them — Camden, Duvha and Matla — have been on a sustained upward trend as a result of a reduction of plant breakdowns and the return to service of a number of units that were on unplanned breakdowns.
The utility said the other three — Lethabo, Matimba and Medupi — have been experiencing continued good performance and remain among its three best-performing power stations.
In addition, Lethabo is said to have been able to sustain performance after a quick recovery after a wet coal incident experienced last week, due to flooding after excessive rainfall.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Electricity minister won’t end load-shedding, Eskom employees will, says ...
Electricity tariff increases will be staggered across socioeconomic divides
EXCLUSIVE: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there will be no political power play
WATCH: Inside Ramokgopa’s role as new minister of electricity
WATCH: Joburg revenue flow at risk amid flight from Eskom power cuts
Temporary bypass of pollution rules at Kusile could cut load-shedding levels
S&P mulls ratings upgrade for Eskom based on new debt plan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.