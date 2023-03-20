National

Police arrest 87 in shutdown unrest amid petrol-bombing

Most held over arson, blocking roads and trying to prevent people from going to work, says police minister Bheki Cele

20 March 2023 - 11:26 Staff Writer
Members of the EFF gather at Church Square after calling for a day of protest and demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns on March 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS
Members of the EFF gather at Church Square after calling for a day of protest and demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns on March 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS

A total 87 protesters have been arrested countrywide in the past 12 hours after incidents during the EFF-led protest that include the petrol-bombing of a butchery in Dube‚ Soweto.

Of those arrested, 41 were held in Gauteng, 29 in the North West and 15 in the Free State. There were also arrests in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said in a statement.

Police minister Bheki Cele said that most arrests were for cases of arson, blocking roads and trying to prevent people from going to work.

He said they had received a report of an attack in Dube‚ Soweto, where a butchery was petrol-bombed early on Monday morning.

Law enforcement agencies have also confiscated at least 24,300 tyres, which were “strategically placed for acts of criminality”, the statement reads.

A total 6,000 were seized in the Western Cape, 4,500 in the Free State, 3,600 in Gauteng, 1,513 in the Eastern Cape and some in other provinces.

Cele said some of those who were arrested were trampling on the roofs of parked cars.

Police had used minimum force and stun grenades to defuse the situation, he said.

The EFF released a statement on Monday morning saying the protest was “proceeding successfully, peacefully and with the utmost discipline”.

“This morning, activists came out in their numbers and registered their dissatisfaction against the incompetent government of Cyril Ramaphosa, in the face of intimidation and violence by police and military personnel.”

The party said that Monday was not a normal day as “taxi ranks, malls, and intersections, which would ordinarily be busy in the cities and townships, are empty. Many shops, businesses, petrol stations, car dealerships and courts are not operational as a result of the national shutdown.”

The EFF also made reference to the easing load-shedding.

Natjoints said that community members have stepped in to prevent the looting of shops while law enforcement agencies monitor the situation closely to prevent and combat any acts of lawlessness and criminality”, the statement reads.

No forms of lawlessness and acts of criminality will be tolerated.

“Anyone found to be contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly. Law enforcement officers are on high alert and will continue to prevent and combat any acts of criminality, maintain public order, protect the inhabitants of SA and their property as well as uphold and enforce the law,” the statement reads.

Activist Nhlanhla Lux earlier on Monday called on business owners to join members of the Soweto parliament to protect township businesses.

Cele‚ however‚ maintained the situation was mostly under control despite fires reported in several townships.

“At this point it looks like the situation is normal. People are going to work‚” he said.

In Cape Town‚ a bus was attacked but no injuries were reported.

In Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, protesters set a field on fire.

Police have collected 24‚300 tyres in the country’s provinces. Most‚ about 10‚000‚ were collected in the Eastern Cape.

Cele said these were collected in strategic areas‚ including under bridges and on street corners. Police believe they were placed by protesters in preparation of disruptions.

TimesLIVE

