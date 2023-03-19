National

Murray killings alarm business rescue and insolvency experts

Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray has died following an apparent hit in which his son was also killed

BL Premium
19 March 2023 - 10:16 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 19 March 2023 - 23:05

The fatal shooting of insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son Thomas at the weekend is likely to sow panic in the industry, with some calling it a targeted assassination.

Murray senior was initially critically injured in the shooting on the N1 near Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon. Thomas Murray was declared dead on the scene, while his father was rushed to hospital...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.