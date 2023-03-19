JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
AI in Africa must be developed by taking into account the needs and perspectives of local communities.
Police minister says EFF leader Julius Malema’s call for protesters to ‘attack’ is dangerous and irresponsible
Security forces have deployed maximum resources ahead of countrywide protest on Monday
Van der Veen will be in the role for six months while the company searches for a replacement for Neil Birch
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Inquiry will investigate the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in country
Growing unrest leaves France’s president facing grave challenge to his authority
National coach believes building blocks are in place and his team will qualify
The Japan External Trade Organization and Setamono offered up a feast of Japan-inspired dishes to showcase the country’s ingredients
The fatal shooting of insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son Thomas at the weekend is likely to sow panic in the industry, with some calling it a targeted assassination.
Murray senior was initially critically injured in the shooting on the Newroad off-ramp on the N1 North near Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon. His son Thomas Murray was declared dead on the scene after the shooting while his father was rushed to hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cloete Murray killings alarm business rescue and insolvency experts
Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray has died following an apparent hit in which his son was also killed
