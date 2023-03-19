National

Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray has died following an apparent hit in which his son was also killed

Cloete Murray was the court-appointed liquidator for state contractor Bosasa and he was also involved in other high-profile cases

19 March 2023 - 10:16
UPDATED 19 March 2023 - 11:36
Cloete Murray was appointed as liquidator of controversial state contractor Bosasa.
Cloete Murray was appointed as liquidator of controversial state contractor Bosasa.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Police have confirmed that insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray has died after being shot and injured in an apparent hit  on the N1 highway in Midrand on Saturday afternoon. His son Tom Murray was killed in the same shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said in a statement that Cloete Murray succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. He said the police will now be investigating two counts of murder.

TimesLIVE understands his son was declared dead at the scene while Cloete Murray was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Sello earlier confirmed the shooting at New Road off-ramp on the N1 north.

“It is reported that on March 18 [Saturday], two men (reportedly a father and son) were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects. The son was fatally shot while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage.”

Cloete Murray was the court-appointed liquidator for state contractor Bosasa whose executives were implicated in state capture allegations before chief justice Raymond Zondo. He was also involved in other high-profile cases.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said both men had been shot multiple times. 

“A 28-year-old male was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics while a second man, aged about 50-years-old, was found in a critical condition.

“Emergency Care Practitioners worked fervently to stabilise him before he was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care,” Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said in a statement.

Updated: March 19 2023
This story has been updated to reflect the death of Cloete Murray

PODCAST | The crime problem: why it persists, trends, solutions and the political will

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cocking a snook at high court, Malema tells EFF ...
National
2.
Government backs down as public servants play ...
National / Labour
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there will ...
National
4.
Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray has died ...
National
5.
Electricity tariff increases will be staggered ...
National

Related Articles

Fort Hare vice-chancellor says fleet boss’s murder may have been a hit too

National

De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan

National

Zondo whistle-blowers decry lack of protection

National

Thuli Madonsela to state capture whistle-blowers: ‘Don’t let them turn SA into ...

National

SA must do more to keep whistleblowers safe, says Ramaphosa after Babita ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.