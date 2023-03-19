JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
Cloete Murray was the court-appointed liquidator for state contractor Bosasa and he was also involved in other high-profile cases
Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray has died following an apparent hit in which his son was also killed
Cloete Murray was the court-appointed liquidator for state contractor Bosasa and he was also involved in other high-profile cases
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
Police have confirmed that insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray has died after being shot and injured in an apparent hit on the N1 highway in Midrand on Saturday afternoon. His son Tom Murray was killed in the same shooting.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said in a statement that Cloete Murray succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. He said the police will now be investigating two counts of murder.
TimesLIVE understands his son was declared dead at the scene while Cloete Murray was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Sello earlier confirmed the shooting at New Road off-ramp on the N1 north.
“It is reported that on March 18 [Saturday], two men (reportedly a father and son) were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects. The son was fatally shot while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.
“The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage.”
Cloete Murray was the court-appointed liquidator for state contractor Bosasa whose executives were implicated in state capture allegations before chief justice Raymond Zondo. He was also involved in other high-profile cases.
Emer-G-Med paramedics said both men had been shot multiple times.
“A 28-year-old male was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics while a second man, aged about 50-years-old, was found in a critical condition.
“Emergency Care Practitioners worked fervently to stabilise him before he was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care,” Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said in a statement.
Updated: March 19 2023
This story has been updated to reflect the death of Cloete Murray
