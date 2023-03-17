Electricity tariff increase will go ahead despite Ramaphosa’s plea

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
In New York it’s as easy to buy an ounce of pot as it is a slice of pizza.
The EFF is opposing the application
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
The extra costs of load-shedding will result in a contraction of like-for-like net property income
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
Like other forms of artificial intelligence, generative AI learns how to take action from past data
The inflows at community banks came as consumers witnessed the biggest US bank failure since the financial crisis
For up to 55 hours, about 40 athletes will run the length of a one-mile long (1.6km) former railway tunnel in the UK 200 times, in the dark
The Japan External Trade Organization and Setamono offered up a feast of Japan-inspired dishes to showcase the country’s ingredients
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has confirmed an increase of 18.65% for Eskom’s standard tariff customers and 18.49% for municipalities.
The increase for standard tariff customers will be effective from April 1 and for municipalities from July 1.
This is despite the plea in January by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the tariff increases to be suspended while the country endures high stages of load-shedding, the recent protest marches by civic organisations and objections from opposition political parties.
Nersa said key industrial and urban customers face a 18.65% increase plus an additional 7.37c/kWh to cater for an “affordability” subsidy, which increases from 5.69c/kWh, resulting in a 29.53% increase.
Explaining the lower increase for municipalities of 18.49%, Nersa said: “In the first three months (April to June) of Eskom’s financial year, they will not experience an increase as their financial year commences on July 1 every year.
“The municipalities cannot increase their tariffs in the middle of their financial year as it would not correspond with the revenue to be achieved from licensed municipal distributors.
“Eskom will over recover revenues in the first three months (April to June) of its financial year, hence municipalities will only experience an increase of 18.49% as opposed to the 18.65% the rest of Eskom’s customers will see.”
In poorer areas, Homelight 20 Amp customers will “realise a lower increase of 10%”.
Nersa said the tariffs exclude VAT, which is 15%.
“Eskom will ensure its approved Schedule of Standard Prices for 2023/24 is published on its website and communicated to all customers,” the regulator said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Electricity tariff increase will go ahead despite Ramaphosa’s plea
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has confirmed an increase of 18.65% for Eskom’s standard tariff customers and 18.49% for municipalities.
The increase for standard tariff customers will be effective from April 1 and for municipalities from July 1.
This is despite the plea in January by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the tariff increases to be suspended while the country endures high stages of load-shedding, the recent protest marches by civic organisations and objections from opposition political parties.
Nersa said key industrial and urban customers face a 18.65% increase plus an additional 7.37c/kWh to cater for an “affordability” subsidy, which increases from 5.69c/kWh, resulting in a 29.53% increase.
Explaining the lower increase for municipalities of 18.49%, Nersa said: “In the first three months (April to June) of Eskom’s financial year, they will not experience an increase as their financial year commences on July 1 every year.
“The municipalities cannot increase their tariffs in the middle of their financial year as it would not correspond with the revenue to be achieved from licensed municipal distributors.
“Eskom will over recover revenues in the first three months (April to June) of its financial year, hence municipalities will only experience an increase of 18.49% as opposed to the 18.65% the rest of Eskom’s customers will see.”
In poorer areas, Homelight 20 Amp customers will “realise a lower increase of 10%”.
Nersa said the tariffs exclude VAT, which is 15%.
“Eskom will ensure its approved Schedule of Standard Prices for 2023/24 is published on its website and communicated to all customers,” the regulator said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH: Inside Ramokgopa’s role as new minister of electricity
CARTOON: Open hours at electricity ministry
S&P mulls ratings upgrade for Eskom based on new debt plan
Mpumalanga gets R300m just energy transition boost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Shedding light on load-shedding with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
PODCAST | I will fix load-shedding, Ramokgopa declares
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ramokgopa’s plan to end load-shedding
EXCLUSIVE: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there will be no political power play
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.