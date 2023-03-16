Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications
When the focus shifts to solutions integrating communities, immense possibilities arise
Despite the backing of all parties, the governing party is fiercely resisting the move
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Glencore is willing to walk away from a $16bn deal to buy aluminium from Russia’s Rusal, in a move that would distance itself from one of its biggest rivals.
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro lifted its deposit rate to 3%, the highest level since late 2008
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
With an energy action plan in place, the newly appointed minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, seems confident that load-shedding will come to an end. Tasked with getting Eskom’s “big six” into a more reliable state, Ramokgopa told Financial Mail that with the support of the president, ministers and players in the ecosystem, he will succeed in taking down the Eskom beast. His backers believe he’s the real deal and up to the task. Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor & columnist of Financial Mail, to look into Ramokgopa’s supporters and his plans to end load-shedding.
WATCH: Inside Ramogkopa’s role as new minister of electricity
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor & columnist of Financial Mail
