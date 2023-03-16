International federation demands Massmart reinstate 400 workers

Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has called on retailer Massmart to unconditionally reinstate 400 employees it fired for striking over a pay increase.
The ITUC, which represents 200-million workers in 168 countries including SA, said Massmart’s conduct breached the UN’s sustainable development goals on decent work and economic growth. Massmart owns brands including Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse.
In a letter dated March 15 to Massmart CEO Jonathan Molapo, ITUC deputy general secretary Owen Tudor said the confederation was deeply concerned that the company, owned by US retail giant Walmart, had elected to bypass SA laws on dispute settlement and resorted to “victimising workers for exercising their rights to freedom of association and expression”.
Makro employees affiliated to SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) embarked on strike in December 2022 to demand a pay increase of the greater of R900 or 12%. The company refused to increase its offer of 4.5%, which Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said at the time was equivalent to R300. The lowest-paid employees took home about R5,000 a month, he said.
Tshwete said about 379 workers from Makro stores were dismissed about two weeks ago, while about 140 were suspended. The union is challenging the “unfair dismissals” and suspensions at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and was waiting for a date, he said.
“They want to get rid of unions. There were no proper hearings, they just rushed to dismiss them, mass dismissals. Some of their arguments are that workers breached picketing rules,” Tshwete said.
In the letter to Molapo, Tudor wrote: “The actions your company has taken contradict the responsibility of enterprises to respect internationally recognised human rights and labour standards, as set out in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.”
The dismissal also was a violation of the International Labour Organisation’s convention on freedom of association and protection of the right to organise, Tudor said.
“Given that Massmart/Makro is a Walmart subsidiary in SA, your company’s behaviour is also contrary to Walmart’s Supplier Standards2 and Human Rights Statement3, which commits Walmart to promoting and respecting human rights, including freedom of association and collective bargaining, in its global supply chain.
“We demand that you engage with our affiliate Cosatu in the resolution of this dispute, in line with their letter of March 2 2023, and that you unconditionally reinstate all the 400 dismissed workers,” Tudor wrote.
Massmart senior vice-president of corporate affairs Brian Leroni did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
International federation demands Massmart reinstate 400 workers
International Trade Union Confederation says the retailer breached the UN’s sustainable development goals and SA law by firing staff on strike for higher pay
