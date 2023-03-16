Court grants liquidation order against Brian Shivambu’s company

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications
The Pretoria high court has given the SA Revenue Service (Sars) the go-ahead to provisionally liquidate a wine distribution company of which Brain Shivambu is sole shareholder and director. Shivambu is the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Sars launched a liquidation application against Grand Azania based on the Companies Act in July 2021.
Sars sought liquidation proceedings on the basis of income tax and VAT assessments, in relation to a gratuitous payment of R6.4m from embattled VBS Mutual Bank.
A forensic report indicated that Brian Shivambu, as director and shareholder, benefited from that payment.
VBS was placed under curatorship by the Reserve Bank in 2018 after it fell prey to an elaborate fraudulent scheme.
In April 2020, Sars issued a notification of audit to Grand Azania. While Sars received a response, Sars was not satisfied with the information and documents it received. Sars sent further letters, but Grand Azania stopped responding.
In January 2021, Grand Azania requested an extension and was given until February that year to provide invoices, which it did. Sars then issued original assessments for 2017 and 2018.
Sars sent a finalisation audit letter to Grand Azania, stating: “The taxpayer submitted a response to the audit letter of findings on February 12 2021, together with some of the invoices. It was found that these expenses were not paid from the taxpayers’ bank account, neither is there any loan account to indicate that these were paid by a third person, or any shareholders. Hence none of these invoices provided have been taken into account.”
Sars invited Grand Azania to provide a response with written reasons or explanations if it did not agree with the adjustments Sars proposed and the understatement penalty Sars sought to impose. Grand Azania again did not respond.
However, in December 2021, in its answering affidavit before the high court, Grand Azania attempted to place into question its liability as reflected in the assessment. It also noted the tax returns, as well as grounds of objection, were being drafted. It indicated to the court this would be made available in a further supplementary affidavit that was only filed in January 2023, the day the matter was heard.
The tax practitioner said he encountered various systems errors that prevented him from filing objections. He also indicated he submitted 2017 and 2018 tax returns. Despite the documents being prepared in December 2021, Grand Azania provided no explanation about why it took so long to file these.
Sars responded, noting Grand Azania had not complied with the time period set out in law and had not obtained any extension — despite the company previously requesting extensions. The law indicates if objections are not lodged properly, the assessments as initially outlined by Sars become final in effect. In other words, to Sars, Grand Azania might as well have not responded.
Judge Ronel Tolmay agreed: “In the absence of a timeous objection the tax assessment became final. The belated filing of the tax returns and objections did in my view not change the situation.”
Disputes raised by Grand Azania regarding “the correctness and reasonableness of the assessment” fall squarely within the purview of the tax court, not the high court”, said Tolmay. Any complaints, said Tolmay, “should have been raised by way of an objection and thereafter an appeal to the tax court”. The high court’s only concern was whether a proper case had been made for a provisional liquidation.
The court had to answer three questions: Whether Sars is a creditor of Grand Azania, to which Grand Azania is indebted in an amount of R100 or more; whether Sars correctly demanded payment for the debt; and whether Grand Azania failed to pay.
Tolmay held in the affirmative for all three and thus found Sars had established grounds for a provisional liquidation. “[Grand Azania] is therefore deemed to be unable to pay its debts to Sars [and] in my view Sars made out a case that a provisional liquidation order should be granted.”
A provisional liquidation order is, as the name suggests, not a final one. It, however, is the first step towards a final winding-up of a company.
