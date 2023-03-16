National

City of Cape Town suspends MMC Malusi Booi after police raid

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he has assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the investigation of the member of the mayoral committee

16 March 2023 - 16:10 Staff Writer
Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi has been placed on suspension. Picture: CITY OF CAPE TOWN/FILE PHOTO
Cape Town's human settlements member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Malusi Booi has been suspended after a police search-and-seizure operation at the City of Cape Town offices.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed on Thursday that Booi had been suspended from the mayoral committee “with immediate effect”.

Booi's office was among those targeted late on Wednesday by detectives attached to the commercial crime investigation unit.

“The SAPS informed me this morning the investigation is at an early stage but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time,” said Hill-Lewis.

“I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee. In the interim, I have appointed alderman James Vos as acting mayco member for human settlements.

“I have further assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the investigation. The city has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.”

