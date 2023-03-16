City of Cape Town suspends MMC Malusi Booi after police raid

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications
SA’s allegiance with China and Russia has led to the US doubting the wisdom of its generosity
Despite the backing of all parties, the governing party is fiercely resisting the move
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Glencore is willing to walk away from a $16bn deal to buy aluminium from Russia’s Rusal, in a move that would distance itself from one of its biggest rivals.
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro lifted its deposit rate to 3%, the highest level since late 2008
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
Cape Town's human settlements member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Malusi Booi has been suspended after a police search-and-seizure operation at the City of Cape Town offices.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed on Thursday that Booi had been suspended from the mayoral committee “with immediate effect”.
Booi's office was among those targeted late on Wednesday by detectives attached to the commercial crime investigation unit.
“The SAPS informed me this morning the investigation is at an early stage but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time,” said Hill-Lewis.
“I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee. In the interim, I have appointed alderman James Vos as acting mayco member for human settlements.
“I have further assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the investigation. The city has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
City of Cape Town suspends MMC Malusi Booi after police raid
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he has assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the investigation of the member of the mayoral committee
Cape Town's human settlements member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Malusi Booi has been suspended after a police search-and-seizure operation at the City of Cape Town offices.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed on Thursday that Booi had been suspended from the mayoral committee “with immediate effect”.
Booi's office was among those targeted late on Wednesday by detectives attached to the commercial crime investigation unit.
“The SAPS informed me this morning the investigation is at an early stage but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time,” said Hill-Lewis.
“I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee. In the interim, I have appointed alderman James Vos as acting mayco member for human settlements.
“I have further assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the investigation. The city has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
‘Mafia’ imperil R1bn Cape Town housing projects
Cape Town mayor says 12 housing projects threatened by extortionists
Fight for land spills out of Cape Town’s backyards
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.